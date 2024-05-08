Everyone is being encouraged to get outside and walk as part of Wellness Wednesdays during the month of May in Windsor.

The event, also known as Walking Wednesdays, is part of the Sole Focus Project from the Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex County Branch.

Wellness Wednesdays began eight years ago as a way to encourage employees of Caesars Windsor and the City of Windsor to take a healthy fitness break during their workday.

The workers were encouraged to take a one-kilometer walk through downtown and along the riverfront.

Nicole Sbrocca, Chief Executive Officer of the CMHA-WECB, says Wellness Wednesdays are significant for the community.

"There's so much benefit in 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day. 120 minutes or more a week to get out into the outdoors," she says. "The evidence does show it decreases depression, anxiety, and stress-related things. It forces us to disconnect from our everyday, which really, the benefits are so pronounced to do just that."

Sbrocca says it doesn't just have to happen on Wednesdays, it can happen any day of the week.

"Bring your pets, bring your friends, bring your parents, and bring your children. It doesn't always necessarily work out for school-related things right now at this time. But doing it like you said, on your own time, after hours, or in the morning is really very important," she says.

Since first being launched, the program has grown to include employees with the University of Windsor, St. Clair College, Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, and the Windsor Public Library.