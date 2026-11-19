The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch is preparing for a leadership change.

CEO Nicole Sbrocca will leave the organization on Feb. 22, 2027 to become a vice-president with Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare.

Sbrocca has served as CEO for three years and says one of her proudest achievements was building stronger partnerships across the healthcare and community sectors.

“We’ve partnered with Windsor Regional, the City of Windsor, and the Windsor Shelter Health Associates to bring primary care and an interprofessional team into shelters. We’ve expanded our primary care centre here at CMHA, so our community Health Centre, and we’ve done a lot in terms of our mental health population,” Sbrocca said.

She says the move brings her career full circle after spending much of her career at WRH before joining CMHA, and comes at a pivotal time for health care in Windsor-Essex.

“I’d be remiss in not mentioning it’s certainly a very exciting time at the hospital with the Fancsy [Family] Hospital on the horizon. It’s a great opportunity to shape the healthcare delivery in our region, and I’m very much looking forward to that,” she said.

As she prepares for her next role, Sbrocca says the future of health care starts long before someone arrives at a hospital or crisis point.

“I’m a firm believer in preventative systems that work to support people much earlier in their lives. So whether that’s cancer screening, diabetes screening or healthy eating, things of that nature. I think a lot of that shapes your healthcare journey,” Sbrocca said.

The CMHA Windsor-Essex board has launched a transition process that includes creating an external search committee and beginning an executive recruitment campaign for CMHA’s next chief executive officer.

In a statement to AM800 News, Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of WRH and ESHC, said the organization is delighted to have Sbrocca rejoin the hospital team, where she worked from 2019 to 2024.

“[Sbrocca’s] leadership and experience in the health-care sector are remarkable, and we are fortunate to be working with her in this integrated position serving Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare and the broader Erie-St. Clair region,” Kennedy said.