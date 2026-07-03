Cluster of whooping cough cases in Essex County

Make sure you are vaccinated against whooping cough.

That’s the message from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) after a jump in cases of the highly contagious respiratory infection which is also known as Pertussis.

There have been six cases so far in 2026, up from one in 2025, and 11 cases in 2024.

WECHU has announced exposure points in Kingsville including Erie Migration Elementary School in Kingsville between June 8 and June 25, TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic in Kingsville on June 3 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Word of Life Community Church in Ruthven on June 21.

Manager of Infection Disease Prevention Razane Diab says it’s easily transmitted.

“Pertussis is highly contagious, it’s a respiratory infection spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. Basically the mucus or saliva release from the nose and mouth which are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.”

She says if you develop symptoms, stay home.

“We would recommend from a Health Unit perspective to contact your healthcare provider before you attend a facility. Let them know why you’re going in or the symptoms you are experiencing and that would reduce exposure within facilities.”

She says treatment options are available.

“Whooping cough can be treated by antibiotics though early in the stage. If left untreated after 1-2 weeks, the cough can get worse and cause strong coughing fits, breathing issues, vomiting after coughing and even a ‘whooping’ sound.”

Razane says the risk is highest for infants, pregnant women and those not fully immunized.

Early symptoms may include a runny, stuffy or congested nose, sneezing, mild fever, and a mild cough.

After one to two weeks, the cough can get worse and may lead to coughing fits, trouble breathing, vomiting after coughing, or a “whoop” sound when breathing in.