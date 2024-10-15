Park adjustments will start today at Jackson Park in preparation for Bright Lights Windsor 2024.

In preparation for the initial phase of equipment installations for the event, there will be some closures around the park.

City crews will begin to fence off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East, and will be closing the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

The city states that access to all other paths and areas of the park will be open to the public during this initial phase.

Installation of Bright Lights and closures to the park will happen in phases to maximize availability to visitors.

Last year, over 100,000 people enjoyed the Bright Lights displays.