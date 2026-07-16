Closures and cancellations due to poor air quality

(LaSalle's outdoor pool on Front Rd. (Photo courtesy of the Town of LaSalle))

Windsor-Essex remains under an orange air quality warning.

In LaSalle, mayor Crystal Meloche says the town will not open its outdoor pool on Front Road today.

She says the town is also moving all outdoor activities and camps indoors as a result of the thick air.

Meloche says the town is working with its staff.

“We will also be working to limit staff time outdoors and moving them to also indoor work if possible, limiting anyone’s time outside,” says Meloche. “As everyone knows, the air today is very thick. It’s very hard to breathe, and no one should be out there if they have to be.”

She says town staff continue to monitor the situation.

“Staff have been very proactive in watching things yesterday and trying to shift things this morning as early as they could,” she says.

Canada Post will not be delivering mail locally for Thursday due to the smoky conditions.

The City of Windsor has stated that all outdoor pools are closed and summer day camps will be moving indoors.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will also be closed for the day. The Ward 2 Neighbourhood Nights event at Mic Mac Park has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Tecumseh is also closing its outdoor Leisure Pool today. The town says all scheduled programming lessons and recreational swim are cancelled.

Tecumseh will also restrict all outdoor activities for day camps.

In Lakeshore, the municipality is closing Town Hall due to poor indoor air quality.

Municipal services continue to operate at the Atlas Tube Centre for in-person service and over the phone via the Public Service Unit.