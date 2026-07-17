Closures and cancellations continue in Windsor-Essex due to poor air quality

Additional closures and cancellations around the region today as smoky conditions continue.

Windsor-Essex remains under an orange air quality warning.

The City of Windsor states that due to unhealthy air conditions by the lingering wildfire smoke from northern Ontario forest fires, some closures and cancellations will be in place until the end of the day Friday.

Summer day camps will be moved indoors, and SUPIE park programs will be cancelled for the day. Outdoor pools, sports fields, and diamonds are closed to the public. Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will also be closed. Free Swim at the WFCU Centre indoor pool will still take place.

The Town of LaSalle says the outdoor pool on Front Road will remain closed.

The Town of Essex has cancelled all scheduled outdoor recreation programs until further notice.

Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg will be cancelled for the weekend, along with all town-run activities.

In Lakeshore, Town Hall, the Lakeshore Marina, and the Operations Centre will remain closed Friday. Summer day camp programming will operate at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Comber Community Centre. The Woodslee Day Camp has been cancelled.

Friday’s Concert in the Park and Junior Park Ranger Program have been cancelled.