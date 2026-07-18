Closures and cancellations continue due to wildfire smoke

Poor air quality seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 16, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Some closures and cancellations continue in Windsor-Essex due to wildfire smoke.

Windsor-Essex is now under a yellow air quality warning - an improvement from the orange warning that was in place the last few days.

Environment Canada states that the region can expect lingering smoke into early Sunday afternoon.

Based on the local forecast, the City of Windsor has extended some closures and cancellations.

Outdoor pools will be closed Saturday, but will re-open Sunday. SUPIE Park programs are cancelled on Saturday, but will resume on Sunday as well.

Sports fields will be open for use at the discretion of individual user groups, with limited field maintenance for Saturday.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open.

Peche Island tours are cancelled on Saturday, but will resume on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Amherstburg, all town-led outdoor recreation activities, including Open Air programming, are cancelled through the weekend.

In LaSalle, the LaSalle Outdoor Pool will continue to be closed today. Sport Fields are open for use with limited maintenance, and at the discretion of individual user groups.