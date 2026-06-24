Closing arguments delayed in Windsor murder trial

(Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor))

Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Closing arguments have been delayed in a Windsor murder trial.

Lawyers were expected to offer the jury their respective theories in the trial of Glen Mayer, 49, of LaSalle.

On Jan. 20, 2024, Mayer has admitted he shot Tony Bechara, 47, in his Lakeshore home.

Mayer testified Monday his actions were in self-defence after he alleges Bechara “came at” him with a kitchen knife.

Just hours before, Mayer confirmed what he suspected for months; that his wife was having an affair with Bechara.

Defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors were planning to present their closing arguments to the jury Wednesday, but it has been delayed a day.

The lawyers and judge are working on final instructions to the jury before they begin their deliberations.

A standard, court-ordered publication ban prevents the media from reporting any details the jury did not hear.