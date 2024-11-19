An 18-year-old man has been charged after a gunpoint robbery in the city.

According to Windsor police, officers responded to a report of a robbery Sunday night in the 600 block of Church Street and say a 23-year-old man was approached by the suspect, who brandished a firearm, falsely claimed to be a police officer, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim's vehicle was located a short time later at Parent Avenue and Erie Street, where it had collided with a parked car.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase in the 1100-block of Parent Ave. and officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun and seized roughly 10 grams of suspected cocaine.

The suspect is facing 11 charges including, robbery with an offensive weapon, false representation of a peace officer, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.