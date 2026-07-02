Close to 20 charges laid after residential break-in

Macro view of metal handcuffs on black wooden office table with selective focus effect. See also:

19 charges after a residential break-and-enter in the city’s east side.

Windsor police say officers were called to a home for a reported break-and-enter and a vehicle theft on Tuesday, June 23, around 6 a.m. in the 5600-block of Riverside Drive East near Villaire Avenue.

According to police, two suspects entered the home’s open garage door and took several power tools, credit cards, debit cards, and the vehicle inside.

Investigators say a stolen credit card was later used at several businesses.

Members of the Auto Theft Unit quickly identified one of the suspects as a 42-year-old man.

Police say officers located the stolen vehicle on June 24 in the 100 block of Oak Street, and as they were preparing to recover the vehicle, a man approached it and was arrested without incident.

Officers seized the keys to the stolen vehicle during the arrest.

A 56-year-old man is charged with break and enter and commit, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The police service says on June 28, the 42-year-old suspect was located by members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit in the 1000 block of Hickory Road.

He was arrested and is charged with break and enter and commit, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of using a credit card obtained by crime, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and six counts of breach of probation.