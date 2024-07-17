The cleanup continues this morning after a storm front moved through the Greater Toronto Area, causing significant flooding and widespread power outages.

The region's two major electrical utilities, Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, are reporting that around 5000 customers remain in the dark, mainly in Etobicoke and Brampton.



An early morning statement from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says their flood warnings have been downgraded, but caution is still required around all bodies of water.



The authority says that at the height of the storm, an excess of 100 millimetres of rain was reported to have fallen in certain areas.



Yesterday's deluge caused commuter havoc, with the wet weather shutting down several major routes, including Toronto's Union Station, Don Valley Parkway, and Lake Shore Boulevard.



All have since reopened after the flood waters dispersed.

