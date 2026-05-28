Claude Lemieux, former Canadien and four-time Stanley Cup champion, dead at 60

Montreal MNA and former NHL player Enrico Ciconne reflects on Claude Lemieux's legacy moments after learning that he had passed away at 60.

'One of the greatest': Montreal MNA reflects on Claude Lemieux's legacy

'One of the greatest': Montreal MNA reflects on Claude Lemieux's legacy Montreal MNA and former NHL player Enrico Ciconne reflects on Claude Lemieux's legacy moments after learning that he had passed away at 60.

Claude Lemieux a four-time Stanley Cup champion and once one of the NHL’s most infamous antagonists, has died at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni Association said Thursday.

Born in Buckingham, Que., Lemieux broke into the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens in 1983 and helped the club win the Stanley Cup in 1986.

The gritty winger later captured championships with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000, and the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

Lemieux won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995 after recording 13 goals in 20 post-season games for New Jersey.

Claude Lemieux waves as he is introduced during a ceremony to honor members from the 1996 Stanley Cup Championship team of the Colorado Avalanche before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Dav... Claude Lemieux waves as he is introduced during a ceremony to honor members from the 1996 Stanley Cup Championship team of the Colorado Avalanche before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

He was honoured at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Monday, carrying a ceremonial torch onto the ice before the Canadiens’ Game 3 playoff matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canadiens said Thursday that “the entire Canadiens organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux.”

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community,” Canadiens owner and CEO Geoff Molson said in a statement. “I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones.”

Claude Lemieux Former Montreal Canadiens player Claude Lemieux enters the arena during the pregame prior to first period of Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference final Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Montreal, Monday, May 25, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Molson described Lemieux as a fierce competitor who consistently delivered in big moments and said he “embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player.”

The cause of death was not released.

The San Jose Sharks said on X that “the entire Sharks organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Sharks alum and NHL legend Claude Lemieux.”

Retired Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux waves to fans as he is honored for his years on the ice before the Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/David Zal... Retired Colorado Avalanche player Claude Lemieux waves to fans as he is honored for his years on the ice before the Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

Lemieux finished his career with San Jose after coming out of a five-and-a-half-year retirement at age 43 during the 2008-09 season. He had one assist in 18 games before retiring for good in July 2009.

In a statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Lemieux “one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history.”

Lemieux was known for stepping up his game in the playoffs and for playing close to the edge -- and sometimes crossing it.

Claude Lemieux MONTREAL, CANADA- MAY 25: Claude Lemieux carries the torch in the opening ceremony of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Matt Garies/Getty Images)

In the 1986 Stanley Cup final, Lemieux bit Calgary Flames winger Jim Peplinski’s finger as they tussled in a brawl following the fourth game.

“I didn’t know they allowed cannibalism in the NHL,” Peplinski quipped after the game.

Ten years later, Lemieux once again made headlines while playing for Colorado when he rammed Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper into the boards from behind in Game 6 of the Western Conference final.

Draper sustained a broken jaw, cheek and orbital bone, while Lemieux escaped serious discipline when he was suspended by the NHL for two games.

Obit Claude Lemieux Hockey FILE - New Jersey Devils right wing Claude Lemieux holds the Conn Smythe Trophy after his team defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals to win the championship Saturday night, June 24, 1995 at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.(Bill Kostroun/AP Photo, File)

The Avalanche went on to sweep Florida in the Cup final, with Lemieux returning from suspension to score the first goal in Game 3.

Lemieux’s bite came up again in 2021 when his son Brendan, then a forward with the Los Angeles Kings, was suspended five games for biting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during a game in 2021.

Drafted by Montreal in the second round in 1983, Lemieux recorded 97 goals and 92 assists in 281 regular-season games with the Canadiens.

He added 23 goals and 22 assists in 77 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 1986.

Lemieux finished with 379 goals, 407 assists and 1,777 penalty minutes in 1,215 regular-season games with Montreal, New Jersey, Colorado, Phoenix, Dallas and San Jose.

He also represented Canada internationally, winning gold at the 1985 world junior championship and the 1987 Canada Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported May 28, 2026.