Classes for the remainder of today have been cancelled at the University of Windsor.

The university posted to social media that shortly after 2 p.m. Monday there was a temporary power disruption affecting systems across campus.

While some systems came back online, some areas - including access to the internet - may take longer to came back online.

The university states that only essential services will be available for the remainder of the day.

Updates will be provided on the university's social media pages as they become available.