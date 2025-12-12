TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread.

Canadian shoppers who bought packaged bread between January 2001 and December 2021 can file a claim on the Canadian Bread Settlement website. No proof of purchase is needed.

Those who file a claim could receive $25 within six to 12 months after the deadline.

The $500 million settlement includes a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston.

The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw began in 2018 and ran through 2019 in hopes of making amends with customers who paid about $1.50 more per loaf of bread.

Customers who previously received a Loblaw gift card will receive compensation from the settlement if there are sufficient funds available after the other payouts.