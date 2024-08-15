CK Public Health has become aware of an uninspected unlicensed tattoo provider.

They are warning the public to those who have received a tattoo in the last six months from an unlicensed tattoo artist.

Based on the information available, the tattoo services were likely provided in or near Bothwell.

CK Public Health states that individuals who have received a tattoo service around the named area are potentially at risk of contracting a bloodborne infection, including HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.

Those who may be impacted are advised to contact CK Public Health as soon as possible as testing or treatment may be recommended.