A measles exposure in Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is advising that an individual infected with measles may have exposed community members to the virus.

The individual visited the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department, located at 80 Grand Avenue West in Chatham, from January 26 at 9 p.m. to January 27 at 2:30 a.m., as well as on January 29 at 10 p.m. to January 30 at 5:30 a.m.

Those who were present during this timeframe and are not up-to date on their vaccinations are urged to call Chatham-Kent Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

Other actions to take if you were present at this location during those times are encouraged to confirm their immunization history to ensure they received two doses of the measles-containing vaccine. They are also encouraged to watch for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days after exposure - even if you're up-to-date on your vaccination.

Those who were present with an infant under twelve months of age, are pregnant, are immunocompromised, or have not been vaccinated against measles are advised to immediately call Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Signs and symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny noise, red and watery eyes, and a rash.