Chatham-Kent Public Health reported eight new measles exposures Monday.

If you were present during the following timeframes and are not up-to date with your vaccinations, please call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

John D. Bradley Centre (565 Richmond St., Chatham)

March 8th, 2025

1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Gregory Drive Alliance Church (255 Gregory Drive W., Chatham)

March 9th, 2025

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Emmanuel Baptist Church (100 McNaughton Ave., W., Chatham)

March 9th, 2025

9:30 am - 1:30 pm

McDonald's Restaurant (411 St Clair St., Chatham)

March 10th, 2025

7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

March 11th, 2025

7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

March 13th, 2025

7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Wallaceburg Site Emergency Department (325 Margaret Ave., Wallaceburg)

March 11, 2025

7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

YMCA (101 Courthouse Lane, Chatham)

March 10, 2025

8:55 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread easily through the air, or when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms usually begin 7 to 21 days after exposure and could include a high fever, pain, runny nose, red swollen eyes and cough, followed by a bright red rash.