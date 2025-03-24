New measles exposure points reported in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of two new exposures, both from last week in Wallaceburg.

1. Tim Horton's Restaurant (848 Dufferin Ave., Wallaceburg)

March 18, 2025

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

2. Bethel Church Youth Group (35 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg)

March 21, 2025

5:30 pm - 1:00 am

If you were present during this timeframe and are not up-to date with your vaccinations, please call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.