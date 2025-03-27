New measles exposure points are being reported in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of three new exposure locations within the municipality.

These possible exposure points include the Shoppers Drug Mart on 416 St. Clair Street in Chatham on March 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and then the same location again on March 19 from 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., as well as the Food Basics 448 St. Clair Street in Chatham on March 25 from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframes who are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.