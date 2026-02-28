A warning of increased drug poisonings in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health has issued an alert about an increase in drug overdoses and unexpected reactions to substances in Chatham-Kent.

This alert is based on elevated opioid-related EMS calls over the last several days.

CK Public Health states there are reports about the presence of strong tranquilizers in the local drug supply resulting in heavy sedation.

They add that unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and always changing. Substances may not be what individuals expect, increasing the risk of harm or death.

In the case of overdose, call 911, give naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected, do not leave the person unattended, and stay with the person until paramedics arrive.

If you use substances, avoid using alone, have a safety plan, start low and go slow, check your drugs with test strips, and be aware of your tolerance.

