Additional measles exposure points are being reported in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of three new exposure locations in Chatham from April 14 to April 17.

These locations include:

Mercato on Grand Avenue West on April 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Walmart on St. Clair Street on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lenovers Quality Meats & Seafood Ltd. on Park Avenue East on April 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframes and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.