Investigation work in Wheatley will be wrapping up.

Residents will soon see the drilling rig located downtown has moved off site.

Following the discovery, drilling, casing and cementing of the abandoned well found at 17 Talbot St. East, the monitoring well has entirely stopped venting gas.

Upon establishing the monitoring well in 2021, it was continuously emitting Hydrogen Sulfide and Methane until the discovered well was re-entered.

Since this time, no gas signatures have been detected, suggesting that the issue may have been resolved.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent states that they are optimistic that this is the solution to the gas emissions on site.

Ongoing testing of the monitoring well will confirm if the efforts have been successful in stopping the gas migration in Downtown Wheatley.

Final expert reports are expected later this year and with equipment moving off site, restoration work will now begin.