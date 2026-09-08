City working with Windsor police with new speed limits in place around elementary schools

Drivers are being reminded to be alert and pay attention around school zones across Windsor as kids return back to class.

The City of Windsor will not only be looking for people parking where they shouldn’t around schools, but new 40 km/h speed limits are in place as part of new community safety zones designated around the 55 elementary schools in the city.

Bill Kralovensky, Windsor’s Manager of Transportation Operations, which includes parking enforcement, says they will be working with Windsor police to monitor these areas as they work to make it safer for children walking and biking to and from school.

Drivers are also being reminded to be aware of no stopping and no parking zones and to look for designated kiss-and-ride areas near schools during the busy morning drop-off and afternoon pickup periods.

Kralovensky says if you’re dropping off your child, park where it’s safe and allowed.

“If you go to the City of Windsor website, we have an app called MappMyCity. If you open that up, you type in whatever school you’re going to. You’re going to find all kinds of areas around it. If it’s green, that means it’s good to park there and walk your kid to school. If it’s red, don’t do that because you’re probably going to get a ticket and then come and yell at me,” he says.

Kralovensky says parking enforcement officers will focus on education during the first week or two, but after that, they will start issuing tickets.

“The safe school zones are only for our grade schools, but our high schools need attention too because Mom and Dad like to drop those bigger kids off too. We’re at every school as much as we can,” he says.

Parents are also being encouraged to drop their children off on the opposite side of the street to walk with them rather than allowing them to run between parked vehicles.

Parking in a no-stopping zone could result in an $89 fine.

During the 2025-2026 school year, the city issued 1,129 tickets, a 17 per cent decrease compared to the 1,323 tickets issued in ’24-’25.