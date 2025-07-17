The mayor of Windsor says the city is working on a short-term plan to improve the current Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) site until a permanent location is selected.

Drew Dilkens says administration is working on an updated report for council to make a decision on potential improvements at the H4 site located at the former Water World at Wyandotte Street East and Glengarry Avenue.

Dilkens says administration continues to review potential sites for the new H4 location.

At the end of May, it was announced that there would be a city-wide search for a permanent location, opposed to just in the downtown core.

He says council will need to act soon on these improvements.

"We know that we need to make some improvements at H4 in order to allow it to continue to act as a temporary place that provides the supports and services that are required while we work on the long-term plan at a new location. And so city council will have a decision point in the near future that looks at what we can do to make sure that we are providing and have space to provide the right services at that location."

Dilkens says there are a number of improvements that are needed at the current site.

"Think of filling in the pool, thinking of upgrades to the HVAC system, there's some work that has to be done to bring the building up to a standard that could actually have people stay there overnight in case there are capacity issues at shelters. And so we're looking at all those things in a short-term while we get all the pieces together for the long-term solution at H4."

He says city council previously set aside money in the budget that's available in the next five years with respect to H4.

"We're going to look at a project that's upwards of $80-million, and so we're going to need additional supports, that's going to take a series of years to put together. So I think it's an appropriate use to be able to pivot and use some of the money that council set aside for this purpose in the next five years to be able to deliver the supports and services needed at this particular time."

A report will go to council at a future meeting. While a timeline wasn't provided, Dilkens says the city needs to act soon.

In terms of the cost of these upgrades, Dilkens says he's unsure of the total cost but that it would be millions of dollars.

Once city staff a narrowed down list of potential locations for the permanent H4, it will be presented to council to consider. The city would then seek funding from the provincial and federal governments to build the facility.