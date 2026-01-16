The city wants to know where you think more than 750 new garbage and recycling silos should be installed across Windsor.

The city's parks division is installing the in-ground waste and recycling stations to help reduce litter and keep the parks clean.

The silos will be placed in high-use park spaces and will hold significantly more waste than traditional above-ground metal cans, while also improving collection efficiency for crews.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that Windsor has 206 parks and we have a collective responsibility to make sure they stay clean.

He says you will have noticed that the city already has some of these dual garbage-recycling silos installed in certain parks, but they want more.

"What people need to know is that we actually bore into the ground to put these garbage units in," he says. "They're twice as deep as they are high. What you see out of the ground goes that far into the ground as well, so it can store a lot of garbage. It keeps the pests away, and it's far cleaner."

Dilkens sayst they have an idea where they want to add more.

"But we want you to tell us where we're missing these garbage receptacles. The fact is we know people walk their dogs and go on walks with their friends throughout the city; they use the parks in different ways," he says. "They will know and value the different locations that we may not think of, and we want their feedback to make sure that we get this right."

Feedback can be shared by completing a short survey that's available until February 28, 2026.

When selecting a silo site, the city will consider installation in grass or soil (not concrete or asphalt), proximity to accessible pathways, adequate truck access for servicing and emptying, and placement in high-use areas, such as picnic sites, playgrounds, splash pads, sports courts, trails, sports fields, and riverfront areas.

Dilkens says that one of the only real requirements is that they need to be able to get a vehicle in because the garbage needs to be sucked out with a vacuum.

"It really is a change from the way we've done it. We think they're a great addition; they're nice and clean, and they don't need emptying as much. We just want to make sure we get them in the right place. We're hoping people will fill out the survey. You can click the link on the city's social media pages or on my website as well, social media pages. We'd love your feedback," he says.

Click here to find a city-wide map of current silo locations and click here to find the online survey.

