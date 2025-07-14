The City of Windsor will be launching a public survey and will also be hosting a public meeting on a new clubhouse concept at Roseland Golf Course.

The city is launching the survey on July 31 to gather public feedback on the design of the new clubhouse.

The city says the design will include a smaller footprint for the physical building, at approximately 5,500 square feet, it will be one floor, will have upgraded washroom facilities along with storage facilities and and administrative area.

It will also feature a move towards covered outdoor seating, in place of traditional indoor seating, as well as grab-and-go style food and beverage service.

Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is chair of the board for Roseland Golf Club.

He says demolition on the current clubhouse is expected in November or December following the golf season.

"We want to get started on the new clubhouse to benefit the golfers here and the residents moving forward," he says. "We want to see the design that they want, the size, the amenities. We're going to downsize it quite a bit from the 50,000 square feet that is there now."

Kaschak says the city wants to hear from residents and get their thoughts on the new clubhouse.

"We're just talking about clubhouse here nothing further but do they want more inside seating, do they want more outside seating, we think we'd like to see some fire pits and fireplaces, cooling on the patio, maybe some coverage to make sure people are out of the sun," says Kaschak.

He says he's heard from golfers and residents in the city looking for the total golf experience.

"Love the Roseland golf course, it's priced properly," says Kaschak. "It's in great shape, it's maintained well. The only thing, they're looking for that little finishing touch at the end."

The survey will be open until August 15.

The public meeting will be held on July 31 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the current clubhouse on Kennedy Drive West.

The city say it will be a drop-in format with display boards and members of the project team will also be available.

Kaschak says once the survey is closed, the Roseland board and city council will go over the comments and ideas from the public.

The city says approximately $5.7 million is available through its 10-year capital plan for Roseland, with funding to support demolition of the existing clubhouse, site servicing, temporary arrangements for staff during demolition and construction, and the design and construction of the new clubhouse.