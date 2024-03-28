The City of Windsor is hoping to hear soon from the Ministry of Finance on whether a proposal for a vacant home tax program meets the framework set out by the government.

The Ontario budget released Tuesday includes a measure that will let municipalities impose vacant home taxes, which the government says will increase housing supply.

Currently, Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton have the authority to impose such a tax.

Windsor approved a program in November 2023, but the application just needs government approval to begin.

Commissioner of Finance and City Treasurer, Janice Guthrie, says they don't know what is included in the new ministry framework.

"We are very confident that the program that we have designed for the City of Windsor, that will fit what the City of Windsor needs, will follow that framework and we will be able to move forward with the program in short order," she says.

Under Windsor's proposed program, homes unoccupied for more than 183 days in any given year would be issued a three-per-cent levy on top of regular property taxes.

People would be able to report suspected vacant properties to the city, at which point, a letter would then be sent to the property's owner explaining the vacant home tax, with a declaration form to fill out.

If the forms are not returned within 30 days, the city would declare the property vacant.

If the city finds out a property owner filed a false declaration, the owner could be issued a $3,500 fine.

Guthrie says it's not a revenue grab for the city, it's all about providing homes to those in need.

"What we are looking to do is create housing where housing exists," she says. "It's for those homes that are sitting there unoccupied for whatever reason, speculative or otherwise, but we want to make them available so somebody can call it their home."

Guthrie, says they don't have a definitive number on how many homes could be impacted by the vacant home tax.

"We will be, once we're ready to launch the program, looking for input from the community. There will be an avenue to either e-mail the property tax department directly or call through 3-1-1, and in effect, lodge a complaint or an inquiry," she says.

There are exemptions to the definition of vacant, including items such as residential units that are considered to be under construction, renovation, or redevelopment as supported by permits issued by the building department, units that are vacant following the death of the registered owner, and transfer of ownership of property during the year.