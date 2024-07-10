The City of Windsor is trying to accommodate all users as it works on changes to the recreational ice time schedule since council made a decision to move curling to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The process of scheduling ice time for the fall and winter seasons is underway, but some adult user groups are finding that their usual times from previous years have changed and they are being offered later or earlier times or on other days of the week.

In December 2023, council voted in favour of moving curling to a dedicated curling sheet in the area in south Windsor following a decision to close down the curling rink inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

As a result of the loss of one ice pad, user groups at all other arenas are being faced with changes to the available times for such things as recreational hockey.

Jennifer Knights, Executive Director of Recreation and Culture, says the youth programming has stayed intact and has been taken care of.

"Staff have reached out to the other user groups and are starting to look at allocations and the space available," she says. "For the most part, we've been able to accommodate people, and people seem to be, I wouldn't say pleased, but they certainly understand that change is necessary and they're willing to be flexible and adjust to those changes."

Knights says ice is a dynamic sport to schedule, and they are committed to working with the use groups to make the changes as minimal as possible.

"We realize that some groups may have challenges with the change, but we're working with them individually as ice becomes available to let them know what's available to be able to accommodate people as best as we can," she says.

Cory Elliott, Manager of Arenas and Recreation Facilities, says they've taken a lot of things into account during the scheduling.

"I don't think it's been chaotic. I think we followed a plan. Again, we prioritized the minor associations, so we gave them the ice that they needed to keep their programs intact, and now we're working with the adult user groups," he says. "We've done that since mid-June, when we started reaching out to them directly, and so far, I think we're up around 78 of the 97 user groups. So far, those 78 have committed to their ice."

In August 2023, council approved a recommendation from administration to shut curling down at Roseland due to the cost to renovate the aging facility.

The City of Windsor operates four indoor skating arenas:

- Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex at 2555 Pulford

- Forest Glade Arena at 3205 Forest Glade Drive

- WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh Street

- Adie Knox Herman Arena at 1551 Wyandotte Street