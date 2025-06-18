Improvement work is set to begin Wednesday June 18 at the Dieppe Gardens Memorial lookout area, located at 300 Riverside Drive West, and the nearby south pathway along Riverside Drive.

The city says the project includes replacement of existing park lighting with new poles and LED light fixtures, installation of new concrete pathway around the Eternal Flame, and adjacent asphalt pathway rehabilitation.

Work is expected to be complete by mid August 2025, weather permitting.

The park area will remain open to the public during this work, but the construction area will be fenced off until completion.