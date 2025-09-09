The City of Windsor is moving forward with phase 2 of the Airport Employment Lands Plan (AELP) under the Windsor Works Economic Development Strategy.

The AELP is intended to create shovel-ready sites for business investment, providing Windsor with a significant advantage over other communities in landing motivated companies.

The city's manager of land development and growth, Joe Baker, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that the proposed amendments would unlock an additional 93 hectares of land within the vicinity of the Windsor International Airport.

"Doesn't really support it now the way the official land and zoning currently sits, but we're trying to change that in the next few months so that if we do get that knock on the door that we can have this land that's ready to go within six months or so when we've got to get the servicing out there, there's other steps to it, but this is really the first step in the process," Baker said.

Baker said the city has been successful in the first phase with companies such as Minth setting up shop.

"There is a need in Windsor for additional lands, and even in the region, so we're being more proactive with our second phase of bringing more of the airport land online to kind of get shovel ready land for future growth, for industrial development as well," he said.

The city will host a public open house on Tuesday evening where residents can learn more about the project.

Baker said the project team will be on hand.

"We're going to share what's going on, you'll be able to ask questions, give feedback, and eventually this will come to council for a formal planning, approval and discussion," Baker said.

The meeting will take place Tuesday Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windsor International Airport Terminal - Conference Room (west entrance), 3200 Cabana Road East.

Those interested in attending virtually must register by emailing YQGLands@dillon.ca by 12 p.m. on Sept 9.