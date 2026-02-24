The City of Windsor is going to explore a new way of dealing with panhandling at intersections.

The city will assess putting up signage where panhandling is prevalent, encouraging drivers to instead redirect their money to organizations that can assist the unhoused population.

The discussion stemmed from a broader report that said infrastructure changes, like fencing, planters, or modifying medians would not stop panhandling and instead would create new safety hazards by interfering with visibility, traffic flow, and emergency access.

Ward 3 coun. Renaldo Agostino presented the motion and said the time is now to explore different options.

"Now you're not just seeing these issues happening downtown, you're seeing them everywhere, so we need to take action, we need to try something now, and having an educational process that lets people know that there's better ways to give than giving to panhandling to support these people," he said.

He said giving money to panhandlers may be doing more harm than good.

"I understand that some of these corners, it's almost like a little criminalized element where people have stakes. That's their corner, it's the only corner they can stand in. There's people who run corners. I see it all the time and it's something we've got to address and got to change because it's getting worse in this city," Agostino said.

Agostino said his ask came from seeing it work in other municipalities such as Niagara and Barrie.

He added that he wanted to keep the messaging as simple and effective as possible.

"There's better ways to give, please don't support panhandling, it's dangerous, there's better more effective ways to give," he said.

Agostino had support from around the table including from mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We just need to find a sensible way through this where we're not punishing those people, that we're providing a pathway for people who want to help them to do so without having to put their hand out the window and give change at that corner, and help provide a safe pathway for the people who are out there who feel like they need to panhandle at those intersections," Dilkens said."

Dilkens said it's about conveying the right message to residents.

"How do we how do we send a signal to the residents that there are other ways to help, to get money to these people and supports to these people, but also help the people who are out there who feel like that that's the only alternative that they have, is to be at an intersection at a dangerous time trying to put change in their pocket," he said.

Dilkens said the city is not afraid of trying something different.

"If there's a group or body that wants to take and challenge the decision of counsel, well then we respect that. Maybe we'll make new case law, maybe it'll be allowed or not allowed, but at least we'll be able to find a pathway that allows us to solve this challenging issue that we're seeing on the streets, and let the residents know that we're not ignoring this," he said.

The report on potential signage is expected back to council at a later date.

Anyone who is witness to unsafe behaviour on the road should report it directly to Windsor police says the city.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum