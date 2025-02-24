City Council will decide Monday whether to enter into an agreement with the province for the construction of a trail system that would link Ojibway Parkway to Malden Park, and eventually provide access to the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway trail and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

If approved, the Ministry of Transportation would construct the Broadway Street multi-use trail that will run along the north side of Broadway between Matchett and Ojibway.

Additionally, as part of this project, a trailhead at Malden Park will be built, offering safe parking and a meeting point for users wishing to access the trail on the new border crossing.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says this would allow the city to increase its multi-use trail system and connect them to other trails in the region.

"Certainly anytime we can receive funding from a senior level of government to help to increase our trail system and connect our trail system, that's always a good news story," he said.

Francis says he's hoping to see more people use the trails like they've seen at Central Park.

"How do we create more trails and how do we connect them to give people more trails to walk, run, cycle or go with their babies with the stroller and do what they have to do," said Francis. "Essentially give them more trails and more trails that are connected so they don't have to worry about vehicular traffic or any other type of traffic to disrupt them."

Francis says he expects work to get underway sooner rather than later.

"Work will begin as soon as it can with respect to all the engineering, tendering and all the proper work that needs to go out, but once it's ready to be shovel ready, it will be ready to go."

No funding will be required on the city's part as it would be paid through the bridge's Community Benefits Plan.

Once finished, the city would take ownership of the new trail.