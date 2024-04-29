A member of city council wants to know exactly how many electric vehicle charging locations there are in Windsor.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has asked administration for a report on how many public and private EV charging stations there are in the city.

McKenzie says we need to look at the different ways to further address the charging capacity on public land and city land.

"As well as looking at different ways to incentivize, or perhaps through new bylaws, as it relates to new construction, include electric vehicle charging capacity. Also looks for ways the private sector could augment that capacity," he says.

McKenzie says the hope is that we see a significant uptake of electric vehicles.

"We need to be able to address these challenges with respect to charging capacity, where are people going to be able to bring their vehicles, and to have their vehicles their charged to ensure they get to all the different places they're trying to get to. It's a really important questions that we need to answer," he says.

McKenzie calls it a fundamental question we need to answer.

"I think what that assessment will come back with is that we need more. I want to be able to get in front of this to a certain extent to look at the different ways, both on city controlled properties, as well as in other spaces, privately owned, where we can address those charging capacity questions," he says.

A report will be delivered to a future meeting of council.