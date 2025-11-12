City staff say the goal is still to have the new Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain along Windsor's riverfront running by September 2026, but there is a chance delays could impact that goal.

Commissioner of Community Services Michael Chantler told Monday's council meeting that underwater survey work revealed "a few surprises" that set back the project.

In November 2024, city council approved a $10.5 million plan to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain with a new floating fountain, very similar to the previous one, installed in the Detroit River at the foot of Reaume Park at 236 Pillette Rd. along Riverside Drive.

James Chacko, an executive director at the City of Windsor, says the timing of construction has to align with the moratorium for in-water works, after July 15, due to species at risk.

Chacko says they are still working with their consultants, who have done significant investigative work on this project when it comes to the in-water works.

"In particular the riverbed, the existing caisson that's in place that fed a lot of the electrical and mechanical systems that were connected to and supported the old fountain-that work continues. We expect to see ongoing work with the tending for the project to happen in early 2026," he says.

Chacko says it's a very complicated and specialized project.

"Extra steps you have to take when you're working in water, in particular, in areas that have species at risk. You have to work with MNR {Ministry of Natrual Resources} and DFO {Department of Fisheries and Oceans} for different permitting and all the requirements that have to go on to ensure we're doing everything properly and meeting all of the regional, provincial, and federal requirements to do in-water work," he says.

Chacko says the target is September 21, the World Day of Peace, but if that can't be met, the opening could be delayed until 2027.

"There is always that possibility that if things are delayed through weather, weather is a huge concern. If there are any permitting delays, if there's anything else uncovered, it could push the project back by a couple of months. In which case, a couple of months means it's not moving it from August to September or August to October; it means pushing it into 2027," he says.

The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain was installed in 1978 in honour of Brooks but was removed for good in September 2023 due to age-related maintenance issues.

Charles Brooks, the former president of the United Auto Workers Local 444, was shot and killed at the union hall on Turner Road in 1977 by a disgruntled Chrysler worker who had lost his job.