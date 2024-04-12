City officials are asking the public to refrain from using sport fields and diamonds until they are officially opened.

According to a city release, preparations are underway to get the diamonds and fields in shape for the annual May opening.



Weather permitting, the city says it's targeting Saturday, May 4 to open baseball and softball diamonds and Saturday, May 11 for all other activities.



The city says the turf needs time to mature and staff need time to complete important pre-season maintenance.



If fields are being used without a permit, users may receive a fine for unauthorized use.

