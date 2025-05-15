Windsor is getting ready to open its splash pads.
The splash pads will open for the season on Friday, May 16.
They will open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the summer months and into fall.
There are 11 splash pads in the city and are available free of charge.
City splash pads:
- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times
- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
- Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
- Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available
- Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields
- Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue