The city has released the schedule of ward meetings across Windsor as members of council meet with the public to address neighbourhood issues ahead of upcoming budget deliberations.

During September and October, each of the city's ten members of council will host a meeting for people in their individual ward.

Each councillor will be joined by members of city administration.

This year's first week of ward meetings begins on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with Councillor Ed Sleiman in Ward 5, followed on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac in Ward 6, and Thursday, Sept. 19, with Councillor Fred Francis in Ward 1.

Anyone who cannot attend but would like to have their say is encouraged to call 311, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit CityWindsor.ca/CustomerService for more ways to have a say.

2024 Ward Meeting Schedule:

Ward 5, Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Ed Sleiman

Location: Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, 4270 Alice Street

Ward 6, Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Jo-Anne Gignac

Location: WFCU Centre, Reception Hall, 8787 McHugh Street

Ward 1, Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Fred Francis

Location: Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 2555 Pulford Street

Ward 4, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Mark McKenzie

Location: Caboto Club - Caboto Hall, 2175 Parent Avenue

Ward 7, Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Angelo Marignani

Location: Forest Glade Arena - Auditorium, 3205 Forest Glade Drive

Ward 3, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Renaldo Agostino

Location: All Saints' Anglican Church - Scott Hall, 330 City Hall Square West

Ward 8, Monday, October 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Gary Kaschak

Location: Windsor Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5350 Haig Avenue

Ward 10, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Jim Morrison

Location: Fogolar Furlan - Windsor Hall, 1800 North Service Road East

Ward 2, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Fabio Costante

Location: Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre, 3277 Sandwich Street

Ward 9, Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Councillor: Kieran McKenzie

Location: Roseland Trinity United Church, 3919 Howard Avenue