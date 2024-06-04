Boat tours are set to resume to Peche Island in the Detroit River.

The City of Windsor will begin the boat tours on June 5, and they will run every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, weather permitting, between Lakeview Park Marina and Peche Island.

The 86-acre island was purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883 before being sold in 1907.

The whiskey maker used the island as a summer home, and his buildings included a stable, large home, greenhouse, and icehouse.

The City of Windsor acquired the land from the province of Ontario in 1999 and has worked to protect the property while adding a naturalized island park with walking trails, docking facilities, picnic tables, and a washroom.

Jennifer Knights, Executive Director of Recreation and Culture, says they had over 1,000 people take the boat tour in 2023.

"We do recommend that people pre-register. Capacity in the boat is limited to getting over to the island. They'll be running every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, weather permitting, until early October,' she says.

Knights says people will have a few hours to enjoy the island before the boat returns.

"A couple hours on the island allows people to explore the space Hiram Walker used as a summer home. There's remnants of the buildings that were there. It's a great place to take over a picnic and pack in and pack out your items, and there are lots of walking trails for people to enjoy," she says.

Tours begin each day at 10 a.m., and the last ride to the island takes place at 12:15 p.m.

The cost for the round trip is $10.00 per person.

Anyone interested can reserve a spot by calling (519) 255-1161.

Pets and larger personal items, such as bikes, are not permitted due to safety and capacity concerns.

Guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes early to sign a waiver, review two safety videos, and be fitted for a personal flotation device (PFD), which is required to be worn on the boat.

Lakeview Park Marina is located on Riverside Drive East, near Flora Avenue.