In the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is encouraging residents to pick up a package of Potassium Iodide (KI) pills over the next month.

WECHU is distributing pills to Windsor residents living in the secondary zone which is 80 km from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

The health unit says those who had previously obtained these pills are nearing their expiration date.

You can pick up KI pills during the months of February and March at the following locations:

February 25, 2025 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Mackenzie Hall - Main Gallery

3277 Sandwich Street, Windsor, ON N9C 1A9

March 5, 2025 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex - Red Maple Room

2555 Pulford St, Windsor, ON N9E 0A7

March 11, 2025 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex - Drouillard Room

1168 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R1

March 19, 2025 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Forest Glade Community Centre - Wildwood Room

3215 Forest Glade Drive, Windsor, ON N8R 1W7

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. KI pills would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the WECHU's Medical Officer of Health. The pills should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.

While the level of risk has not changed at Fermi 2, the regulatory framework for Canadian nuclear installations has been updated. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has mandated that all residents within the primary zone of a nuclear installation have KI pills available in their homes. While Fermi 2 is not regulated by the CNSC, WECHU would like the residents living within the primary and secondary zones of Fermi 2 to be as prepared as all other Canadian residents.