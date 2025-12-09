With winter weather in full swing, the City of Windsor is reminding drivers to be extra cautious.

The city saw approximately two to four centimetres early Tuesday, with a chance of flurries throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain showers or flurries are expected throughout the day Wednesday.

Crews have been working to plow and salt the roadways throughout the city, and will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day.

Once the main roads are clear and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen, the plows will be deployed onto residential streets.

Monika Grant, Senior Manager of Contracts, Field Services, and Maintenance for Public Works Operations, says crews are still out on the roadways.

"They're continuing to salt, I've seen the trucks coming in and out of the yard still this afternoon, so we're still cleaning up the leftover from the snow this morning, and we're continuing to monitor the forecast to see what's coming in. We do have staff on-call 24/7, and we have a midnight shift that's ready to go should conditions change suddenly."

She says crews focus on clearing the main roads first.

"We have three trucks dedicated just for the Expressway... eastbound, westbound, and the ramps. And then we have our additional trucks that are dispatched to what we call arterial and collector roads, so Huron Church, Tecumseh Road, Wyandotte, Lauzon Parkway... the main collector roads to get people around the city from residential areas."

Grant adds that drivers need to be cautious of the plows.

"Please give them the space that they need to do what they need to do. They're throwing snow if we get into heavier snowfalls, and obviously throwing salt, if you're passing at this time they're not hitting all of the road pavement that's intended to, so we get the best effect when they're given the room to do their jobs."

The city has 21 snow plows/salt trucks on call 24/7.