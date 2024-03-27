The City of Windsor is relaunching a pilot project after a recent court decision.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante says the Residential Rental Licensing program will resume in wards one and two after a judge ruled in favour of the city earlier this week.



He says the city was successful against all the the claims alleged by a group of landlords who filed an application in court.



As AM800 news reported last April , Windsor Housing Providers Inc. filed an application in superior court to temporarily halt the implementation of the residential rental licensing bylaw.



The group is a corporation representing hundreds of housing providers in Windsor and was fighting to kill the bylaw.



Costante says he's happy with the ruling and is looking forward to continuing the work.



"The decision was rendered on March 25 and I look forward very much to resuming the Residential Rental License pilot project, collecting the data, enforcing property standards, cracking down on slumlords and ensuring that we have right type of information to make more long term decisions in the near future," says Costante.



He says the program was launched last year but was put on pause as the matter was before the court.



"There has already been inspections done," he says. "There are people and there has been groups of landlords that have already registered under the registry but again because of the court application everything was kind of put on pause to first go through that process, now that that's concluded we can resume the pilot and get back to the work of ensuring tenant safety."



Costante says he first brought up the Residential Rental Licensing program in 2019 .



"It simply is a proactive regime for the city's building and fire inspectors to inspect rental properties and ensure that they meet building and fire code amongst other things," says Costante. "The intent of the bylaw is to ensure tenant safety but it's a proactive regime."



Under the city's two-year pilot program , property owners are required to complete a licence application form, confirm ownership and show proper insurance, provide a local contact for the unit, and show that the unit meets legislated requirements, including building code, fire code, and electrical safety standards.



The city says four or fewer units are required to secure a residential rental licence for each rented unit by May 31, at a cost of $466 for the first year and $275 for renewals.



In an email, Windsor Housing Providers Inc. says they're disappointed that their application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to quash Residential Licensing By-law 14-2023 was unsuccessful.



They go on to say, "the Residential Rental Licensing By-Law adds another layer of bureaucracy to an already heavily regulated sector" and "there are more than a dozen by-laws already in existence that govern Residential Rental Housing in the City of Windsor."



The group is also encouraging the city to view Housing Providers as partners that are providing a critical service in times of a housing crisis.

