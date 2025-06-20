City officials want to make sure residents are staying safe and cool during the upcoming heat wave.

The city says its splash pads will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but city pools are closed.

The city is planning on opening the pools on June 28.

City libraries and customer care centres will also be open to provide cool havens for residents.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub on Wyandotte Street East will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing homelessness.

Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-30s Saturday through Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be between 32 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.