City points to cooling options as heat wave continues in Windsor-Essex

As a heatwave continues to grip Windsor-Essex, the City of Windsor is reminding residents, and those experiencing homelessness, where they can find relief.

Environment Canada says extreme heat is expected to continue through Friday, and possibly into the weekend.

Kelly Goz, city manager of homelessness and housing support, says unhoused individuals can access cooling and support through local hubs.

“Such as the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub, the Downtown Mission, and for those in the county they can access services at the Essex County Homelessness Hub in Leamington,” Goz said.

She says those hubs are ready to handle any increased demand.

“We have made provisions so that staff will be able to accommodate the additional capacity needs of the population should they choose to go there,” she said.

“Additionally, the outreach team through Family Services Windsor-Essex are working with those that might be outdoors or in encampments, to try to get them to move towards some of those sites.”

Michael Chantler, commissioner of community services, says residents can beat the heat by using air-conditioned public spaces like community centres and libraries, all open daily into the evening.

“All of our community centers are open and we welcome you to come in and and enjoy the the cool air,” Chantler said.

“In addition to that, we’ve got our eleven splash pads that are throughout the city. They’re free of charge and we encourage people to to use that as a great way to cool down. If you want to completely immerse yourself in water, we’ve got our outdoor pools opening this week. Everything with the exception of Atkinson is open this week.”

Residents are also being reminded to stay hydrated and check on others, with officials urging anyone in medical distress to call 911.