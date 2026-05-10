Windsor's mayor says the city will be trying to hold some free, family events in light of rising gas prices that may keep people from taking a summer road trip.

Drew Dilkens says the city is working on things to add to the calendar but didn't offer any specifics Wedneday when he raised the plans.

"Recognizing that with gas prices where they are at, people are going to be challenged to do the summer road trip, much less to get on a plane and fly somewhere," he says. "We want to make sure we have enough things to do at home, free programming for people to do at home, both from adults but also family-friendly events that people can stay at home for, still enjoy their city, and have a great summer in Windsor."

The U.S. war with Iran has had a major impact on global oil prices.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz due to the military action against that country by the U.S. and Israel. Around 20 per cent the world's oil is shipped through the narrow but heavily used waterway, which has resulted in a rapid rise in oil prices.

Dilkens says they are looking at a number of different small and bigger events and activities.

"They will all be things that I think people will enjoy, at places they will enjoy in the city of Windsor that will allow them to participate in events, free events, at a time when gas prices are high and fuel costs are high. Driving is expensive, flying is expensive, so staying home is going to be an option for a lot of folks, and we want to make sure they have a great, fun summer in the city of Windsor," he says.

Dilkens adds they are aiming to have something happening every week or weekend in Windsor this summer.