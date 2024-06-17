The City of Windsor is reminding people about places they can cool off and escape the heat, with hot and humid conditions expected into next week.

The city's eleven splash pads are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandpoint Beach is also available to cool off, subject to water testing. Lifeguards are on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says in a release that Windsor's Public Library branches and City of Windsor Customer Care Centres are also options for those looking to escape the heat.

Water filling stations and water fountains are also available to everyone in all City of Windsor recreation centres.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East is available for individuals in the community who are experiencing homelessness. The program is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., including holidays.

The city also asks that you remember to check on elderly or vulnerable individuals you know who are more susceptible to the heat during these extreme weather conditions.

The forecast is calling for daytime temperatures around 30-34 degrees °C until at least Friday, but with the humidity factored in, the temperature will feel like it is 40-44 degrees °C.