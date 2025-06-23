The City of Windsor and its inside workers have a new four-year contract.

The over 1,500 inside workers, including administrative and office employees, voted 88.4 per cent in favour of ratifying the agreement.

The workers, represented by CUPE 543.1, had been working without a contract since Dec. 31, 2024.

The agreement includes a 12.9 per cent wage increase over the life of the agreement, improved language for parks and recreation staff around reimbursements for required certifications, and improvements to hours, which will see a large group of full-time members move from a 33.75-hour to a 35-hour work week, which the union says aligns with modern workplace standards.

CUPE 543 President Patrick Murchison says this agreement recognizes the hard work that the members do day in and day out to keep the City of Windsor running.

"I think it was a very good cooperation between the corporation and the union to achieve this deal," he says.

Murchison says the workers seem very content during the ratification meeting.

"The fact that we didn't have to do any labour dispute or a work stoppage was very beneficial for both parties," he says.

The city achieved a new contract with its outside workers earlier this year.