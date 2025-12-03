The City of Windsor wants the public to know that there is a parking ticket scam making the rounds.

Manager of Transportation Operations Bill Kralovensky told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that they have already received well over 30 calls from people who had received a text message indicating they had an outstanding fine with the city.

"These are the people that are just reaching out to us. These ones are doing good and saying, 'I think this is fishy.' Hopefully the rest of the people who got this scam just deleted it and no one took action on it," he says.

Kralovensky says they hope people don't get caught in this.

"No municipality, that I know of anyway, and I've checked with a lot, we don't keep your personal information-your cellphone or your email address," he says. "If we're going to send you anything that you owe the City of Windsor money for, it's going to come the old way, via Canada Post."

Kralovensky says if you receive a text message saying it's from the City of Windsor, don't click on it.

"What they get out of that one is they get into your phone. Now they have the 100 other contacts in your phone, that type of thing. Just getting one person to bite could lead to a whole lot of people getting caught in this," he says.

Kralovensky adds that if sounds fishy, it probably is.