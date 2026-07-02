DWBIA to host Canada vs. Morocco watch party

Players of Canada celebrate after Stephen Eustaquio scored the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between South Africa and Canada in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Players of Canada celebrate after Stephen Eustaquio scored the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between South Africa and Canada in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Canada will play Morocco in Houston on Saturday in the World Cup’s Round of 16.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) will host a watch party coinciding with the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says it’s a 1 p.m. start.

“Makes perfect sense for us to set up the screen at the farmers market and probably out in Art Alley,” he said.

“We’re going to have a bar out there, we’re going to have drinks. It’s going to be fantastic. Come and check out the game.”

He encourages the public to come early and check the market.

“There’s going to be lots of food out there. Bring your lawn chair,” Agostino sad.

“It’s going to be hot, so we’ll have lots of water out there. Come on downtown and check out the game. It’s going to be incredible.”

Agostino expects an even bigger turnout and more energy than previous city hall watch parties.

“Knowing that it’s going to be Canada and Morocco, it’s going to be exciting, right? It’s a once in a lifetime thing for me, certainly. And it’s the biggest soccer game in our country’s history,” he said.

Agostino said further details were expected to be released by the city shortly.