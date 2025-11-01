Multiple events will be taking place in November to honour and commemorate local veterans and those who continue to serve.

The City of Windsor released their 2025 Remembrance Day Program on Friday morning at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255.

The event started by unveiling a Remembrance Day-themed sidewalk in front of the legion which was installed in partnership by the City of Windsor, Branch 255, and councillors Jo Anne Gignac and Gary Kaschak.

The city will be doing a number of measures to honour veterans by installing new window decals and illuminations at City Hall, Remembrance Day programming at the Chimczuk Museum, continuing the veterans banner project through Olde Riverside, and the city will host the official Remembrance Day Service on Nov. 11 at the Cenotaph at City Hall Square.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the new sidewalk truly reflects of the service of veterans to the community.

"I think it looks absolutely beautiful and people who walk on it will certainly have a deeper appreciation, but drivers will as well. You can't help but miss it because it such a vibrant, red you will see in front of the Legion, and we've done something special here. And it corresponds really nicely with the banner project which is in its fourth year as well recognizing veterans and others who have served in our Canadian military."

Marty Flanagan, Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, says the Branch is hosting a number of events as well.

"Next Saturday we have our Branch Parade down at Miracle Park at 1 p.m., and then following that on the 11th there's obviously the ceremony downtown, but for those who cannot make it downtown we have a ceremony here at the Branch starting at 10:45 a.m."

Flanagan says it's important to honour those who served and continue to serve.

"People that join the military sign a blank cheque that includes opt to their life for serving their country, and for our freedom. And it's important for us as Canadians to celebrate that, to remember that, especially those who fell during combat, or fell during serving. So, we need to remember them, it's important... and it's important that we teach that to generations to come."

The Royal Canadian Legion's 2025 National Poppy Campaign has launched and will run until Nov. 10.

Those looking for a poppy can visit their local Legion branch or find one at a number of businesses around the city such as Walmart or Zehrs.