The City of Windsor is making final preparations to open its outdoor swimming pools for the summer.

Windsor's Executive Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, James Chacko, says the outdoor pools will open June 28.

"There is a lot of work that's involved with opening the outdoor pools, not only getting them ready from a mechanical standpoint, but the biggest challenge is ensuring we have enough lifeguards. That was something that became critical during and after COVID. So many of our lifeguards are high school students," he says.

Chacko there is still a few days of school left.

"School ends in the middle of the week; we bring in everyone for some additional practical training to get them ready and get them site-specific on the Thursday and Friday, and that allows for the pool to open at full capacity on Saturday the 28th," he says.

Chacko says the city has a full complement of lifeguards to staff all the pools this summer.

"It was the challenge during COVID and post-COVID; there were so many people who weren't up on the training. That has now been rectified. We have a full complement onboard, and we look forward to having all of our outdoor pools along with our indoor pools, along with Adventure Bay, continue to operate," he says.

The City of Windsor has five outdoor pools: Atkinson Pool at 2005 Riverside Dr. W., Central Pool at 3301 Woodland Ave., Mic Mac Pool at 1125 Prince Rd., Remington Booster Pool at 701 Edinborough St., and Riverside Centennial Pool at 6695 Wyandotte St. E.